US presidential polls: Donald Trump, Joe Biden set to sweep Super Tuesday. Can Nikki Haley make a mark?
US presidential polls: Voters across 16 US states and one US territory cast ballots in presidential primaries to mark “Super Tuesday”. What is a Super Tuesday and what's likely to happen? Check out here.
The Super Tuesday is here. Voters across 16 US states and one US territory cast ballots in presidential primaries. It's a crucial part of the 2024 US presidential election process through which Democrats and Republicans will declare their final presidential nominee. The results are likely to be released starting Wednesdays.