US Prez Joe Biden, Putin begin phone call on Ukraine crisis

US Prez Joe Biden, Putin begin phone call on Ukraine crisis1 min read . 10:00 PM IST
- President Biden's secure call with Russian President Putin convened at 11:04 (1604 GMT), says an official
A call Saturday between President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin on attempts to avert what the United States says is the danger of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine has begun, the White House said.
"President Biden's secure call with Russian President Putin convened at 11:04," (1604 GMT), an official told reporters.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
