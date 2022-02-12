Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US Prez Joe Biden, Putin begin phone call on Ukraine crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
1 min read . 10:00 PM IST AFP

  • President Biden's secure call with Russian President Putin convened at 11:04 (1604 GMT), says an official

A call Saturday between President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin on attempts to avert what the United States says is the danger of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine has begun, the White House said.

"President Biden's secure call with Russian President Putin convened at 11:04," (1604 GMT), an official told reporters.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

