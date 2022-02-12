US Prez Joe Biden, Putin begin phone call on Ukraine crisis

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A call Saturday between President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin on attempts to avert what the United States says is the danger of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine has begun, the White House said.

"President Biden's secure call with Russian President Putin convened at 11:04," (1604 GMT), an official told reporters.

