US prisoner executed with nitrogen gas ‘looked like fish out of the water’: Spiritual advisor reveals shocking details
Rev. Jeff Hood said that the prison staff was clearly shocked by what happened and it looked like a scene from a horror movie
Amid an intense backlash US State of Alabama is receiving for executing a prisoner with nitrogen oxide, the spiritual advisor of 58-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith shared the horrifying details. Rev. Jeff Hood said that the prison staff was clearly shocked by what happened and it looked like a scene from a horror movie. The spiritual advisor said the execution should have been quick, easy, and painless as per the prison staff, but Smith “looked like a fish out of the water, flapping over and over again."