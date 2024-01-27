Amid an intense backlash US State of Alabama is receiving for executing a prisoner with nitrogen oxide, the spiritual advisor of 58-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith shared the horrifying details. Rev. Jeff Hood said that the prison staff was clearly shocked by what happened and it looked like a scene from a horror movie. The spiritual advisor said the execution should have been quick, easy, and painless as per the prison staff, but Smith “looked like a fish out of the water, flapping over and over again." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The whole thing was just horrific. It’s a scene that will never leave me. Some of [Smith’s] struggles looked produced for Hollywood. If you had taken me in there and not told me I was at an execution I would think I was on a movie set, some sort of horrible creation gone amok," Hood told the New York Post.

The spiritual advisor revealed how Kenneth Eugene Smith suffered during the 22-minute execution and the prison staff was clearly distraught with what was unfolding in the execution chamber.

“When the execution started and he began to writhe, it was noticeable that staff members began to shift around," Rev. Jeff Hood continued. "He looked like a fish out of water, flapping over and over again. As all of that happened [Stewart-Riley] was behind the gurney to his right. She was so disturbed and nervous that she kept tapping her feet over and over again, like how when you’re disturbed by something you fidget and are unable to sit still," he added.

Kenneth Eugene Smith spent more than three decades in prison after his arrest in 1988 in the murder-for-hire case of a preacher's wife Elizabeth Sennett. He became the first man to be executed via the controversial method of nitrogen oxide, drawing condemnation from the United Nations and Europe. The White House said that it was "deeply troubled" with the executive in Alabama.

Second execution attempt The execution became more controversial as this was the second attempt to end Smith's life. Earlier in November 2022, the execution through lethal injection was called off after doctors failed to find his vein to inject the deadly drug.

“I’m still suffering from the first execution and now we’re doing this again. They won’t let me even have post-traumatic stress disorder," Smith told the Guardian earlier this week.

