Home / News / World /  US private hiring fell 301,000 amid January Omicron surge: Survey

US private hiring fell 301,000 amid January Omicron surge: Survey

Private US businesses shed 301,000 jobs last month.
1 min read . 07:07 PM IST AFP

  • 'The labor market recovery took a step back at the start of 2022 due to the effect of the Omicron variant and its significant, though likely temporary, impact to job growth,' ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said

Private US businesses shed 301,000 jobs last month as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 disrupted activity, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday in a report that was far worse than expected.

"The labor market recovery took a step back at the start of 2022 due to the effect of the Omicron variant and its significant, though likely temporary, impact to job growth," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

