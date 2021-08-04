This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >US private hiring slows sharply in July to 330,000: ADP
US private hiring slows sharply in July to 330,000: ADP
1 min read.06:38 PM ISTAFP
Private hiring by American firms slowed sharply in July to 330,000, with dramatic decreases in the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors, according to payroll services firm ADP
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Private hiring by American firms slowed sharply in July to 330,000, with dramatic decreases in the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors, according to payroll services firm ADP.
Private hiring by American firms slowed sharply in July to 330,000, with dramatic decreases in the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors, according to payroll services firm ADP.
The result was far smaller than economists had expected and less than half of the 680,000 positions gained in June, and could be a worrisome sign ahead of the government's monthly jobs report due out Friday.
The result was far smaller than economists had expected and less than half of the 680,000 positions gained in June, and could be a worrisome sign ahead of the government's monthly jobs report due out Friday.