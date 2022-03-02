Private US companies added more jobs than predicted in February, a survey said Wednesday, potentially forecasting another month of robust hiring in the upcoming government jobs report.

Payroll services firm ADP reported private employment had increased by 475,000 nationally in February, more than analysts expected. The firm also completely revised its data for January, saying employers added 509,000 positions, rather than losing the 301,000 they had initially reported.

The ADP report is considered a preview of the Labor Department's monthly hiring data due out Friday, which is expected to show employers adding 400,000 jobs as the US economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

February's job gains were concentrated mostly in large companies, while small businesses actually lost positions, according to the report.

"Hiring remains robust but capped by reduced labor supply post-pandemic," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said.

"Small companies lost ground as they continue to struggle to keep pace with the wages and benefits needed to attract a limited pool of qualified workers."

Large companies added 552,000 jobs last month, while small businesses lost 96,000, the data said. Medium-sized firms added 18,000.

The majority of the gains were in service-providing companies, where employment rose by 417,000. Goods-producing businesses added 57,000.

Hiring was strongest in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes the bars and restaurants most sensitive to Covid-19 outbreaks and restrictions.

That industry added 170,000 positions, while trade, transportation and utilities firms took on 98,000 employees, according to the survey.

Employment at professional and business service companies rose 72,000, and education and health services added 40,000.

