This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / US private hiring stronger than expected in February: Survey
US private hiring stronger than expected in February: Survey
1 min read.07:37 PM ISTAFP
Payroll services firm ADP reported private employment had increased by 475,000 nationally in Feb, more than analysts expected. The firm also completely revised its data for Jan, saying employers added 509,000 positions, rather than losing the 301,000 they had initially reported
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Private US companies added more jobs than predicted in February, a survey said Wednesday, potentially forecasting another month of robust hiring in the upcoming government jobs report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Private US companies added more jobs than predicted in February, a survey said Wednesday, potentially forecasting another month of robust hiring in the upcoming government jobs report.
Payroll services firm ADP reported private employment had increased by 475,000 nationally in February, more than analysts expected. The firm also completely revised its data for January, saying employers added 509,000 positions, rather than losing the 301,000 they had initially reported.
Payroll services firm ADP reported private employment had increased by 475,000 nationally in February, more than analysts expected. The firm also completely revised its data for January, saying employers added 509,000 positions, rather than losing the 301,000 they had initially reported.
The ADP report is considered a preview of the Labor Department's monthly hiring data due out Friday, which is expected to show employers adding 400,000 jobs as the US economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ADP report is considered a preview of the Labor Department's monthly hiring data due out Friday, which is expected to show employers adding 400,000 jobs as the US economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
February's job gains were concentrated mostly in large companies, while small businesses actually lost positions, according to the report.
February's job gains were concentrated mostly in large companies, while small businesses actually lost positions, according to the report.
"Hiring remains robust but capped by reduced labor supply post-pandemic," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said.
"Hiring remains robust but capped by reduced labor supply post-pandemic," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said.
"Small companies lost ground as they continue to struggle to keep pace with the wages and benefits needed to attract a limited pool of qualified workers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Small companies lost ground as they continue to struggle to keep pace with the wages and benefits needed to attract a limited pool of qualified workers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Large companies added 552,000 jobs last month, while small businesses lost 96,000, the data said. Medium-sized firms added 18,000.
Large companies added 552,000 jobs last month, while small businesses lost 96,000, the data said. Medium-sized firms added 18,000.
The majority of the gains were in service-providing companies, where employment rose by 417,000. Goods-producing businesses added 57,000.