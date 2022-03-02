US private hiring stronger than expected in February: Survey

Payroll services firm ADP reported private employment had increased by 475,000 nationally in Feb, more than analysts expected. The firm also completely revised its data for Jan, saying employers added 509,000 positions, rather than losing the 301,000 they had initially reported