US Producer Price Index increases higher-than-expected in Nov

The United States Producer Price Index (PPI) for demand advanced to 0.3% in November, above the expectations of 0.2%. The performance was driven by most of the rise recorded in final demand services. On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the final demand prices also rose 0.3% in both October and September. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand picked up to 7.4% for the 12 months that ended in November.

