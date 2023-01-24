US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:50 AM IST
US proposed once-a-year COVID vaccine shots for most Americans in the long run. The annual vaccine will be administered in a similar fashion to that of annual flu shot
U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot.
