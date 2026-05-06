US pulls the plug on Peshawar Consulate amid safety concerns for diplomatic staff

The U.S. Department of State on Wednesday said it will gradually shut down its Consulate General in Peshawar, citing concerns over the safety of its diplomatic staff as well as the need for more efficient use of resources.

Here's what the statement read "The U.S. Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the U.S. Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad. This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management," the department said in a statement.

Also Read | Five killed in a suicide attack at a wedding in Pakistan's KPK

The statement added that while the physical presence in Peshawar is being reduced, the US will continue to engage meaningfully with stakeholders in Pakistan to “advance the interests of the American people”.

View full Image View full Image The advisory also noted a risk of terrorist violence in Pakistan.

"While our physical presence in Peshawar is changing, the Administration's policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast. We will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people," it said.

The department further stated that its embassy in Islamabad and consulates in Lahore and Karachi will remain active.

The development comes after unrest in Pakistan on March 1, which followed Israeli-US strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At least nine people died after clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi, Dawn News reported.

On March 3, the U.S. Department of State directed non-essential government personnel and their families to depart from its consulates in Lahore and Karachi due to security concerns.

After tensions escalated between the United States and Iran on February 28, the department also cautioned about potential drone and missile strikes from Iran, as well as possible disruptions to commercial air travel.

The advisory further highlighted the threat of terrorist activity in Pakistan, noting that violent extremist groups have carried out attacks, especially in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former FATA areas, though incidents have also been reported in major cities such as Karachi and Islamabad.

"Terrorists may strike without warning. They target transportation hubs, hotels, markets, malls, military and security forces sites, airports, trains, schools, hospitals, places of worship, tourist spots, and government buildings," the US state department's prior statement noted.

Senior cleric shot dead by ISIS gunmen in KPK This comes after a senior cleric was shot dead on Tuesday in a targeted attack by Islamic State-linked gunmen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said, as reported by PTI.

According to officials, motorcycle-borne attackers ambushed the vehicle of Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees in the Utmanzai area of Charsadda district, leaving two accompanying security guards injured.

Idrees, a well-known and respected religious scholar in Pakistan, sustained serious injuries and died while being taken to the district headquarters hospital. The two injured constables are currently undergoing treatment.

The Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Idrees also served as the Charsadda district chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and was regarded as a close associate of party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

His father-in-law, Maulana Hassan Jan, a noted religious scholar, was assassinated in Peshawar in 2007 by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after he opposed armed militancy.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the killing of Idrees and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.