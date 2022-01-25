US puts 8,500 troops on alert to deploy amid Ukraine tensions

The U.S. troops notified of ready-to-deploy orders on Monday included additional brigade combat teams, logistics personnel, medical support, aviation support, and troops forces involved with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The announcement came the same day NATO said it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, and could also send additional troops to its south-east flank, in what Russia denounced as an escalation of tensions over Ukraine.

