Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  US puts 8 more countries on the list to avoid due to Covid-19

US puts 8 more countries on the list to avoid due to Covid-19

The CDC also urged travelers to follow recommendations or requirements in the eight countries, including wearing a face mask and staying six feet apart from other individuals.
1 min read . 06:31 AM IST ANI

The CDC's travel alerts are usually for countries regarded to be on Level 4 for coronavirus infections, signifying ‘very high’ risk

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Washington: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put eight more countries on its list of states that Americans should avoid due to the high risk of being infected with the novel coronavirus, including Spain and Finland.

Washington: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put eight more countries on its list of states that Americans should avoid due to the high risk of being infected with the novel coronavirus, including Spain and Finland.

"Avoid travel to Spain," the CDC said in one of the identically-worded travel alerts for the eight countries that include Chad, Lebanon, Bonaire, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino. "If you must travel to Spain, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel. Because of the current situation in Spain, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

"Avoid travel to Spain," the CDC said in one of the identically-worded travel alerts for the eight countries that include Chad, Lebanon, Bonaire, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino. "If you must travel to Spain, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel. Because of the current situation in Spain, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

The CDC also urged travelers to follow recommendations or requirements in the eight countries, including wearing a face mask and staying six feet apart from other individuals.

The CDC also urged travelers to follow recommendations or requirements in the eight countries, including wearing a face mask and staying six feet apart from other individuals.

The CDC's travel alerts are usually for countries regarded to be on Level 4 for coronavirus infections, signifying "very high" risk.

The CDC's travel alerts are usually for countries regarded to be on Level 4 for coronavirus infections, signifying "very high" risk.

Monday's alerts came after the Netherlands went into a lockdown at the weekend and more European governments contemplated implementing additional COVID-19-related restrictions ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. 

Monday's alerts came after the Netherlands went into a lockdown at the weekend and more European governments contemplated implementing additional COVID-19-related restrictions ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!