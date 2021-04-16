Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US puts fresh sanctions on Russia over hacking, election interference

US puts fresh sanctions on Russia over hacking, election interference

Premium
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint meeting of the State Council Presidium and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Alexei Druzhinin / SPUTNIK / AFP)
7 min read . 12:07 AM IST MICHAEL R. GORDON, The Wall Street Journal

  • In addition to financial penalties, U.S. expels 10 diplomats from Russian embassy

The Biden administration announced a range of retaliatory measures against Russia on Thursday, including sanctions and diplomatic expulsions, in response to Moscow’s alleged election interference, a widespread hacking campaign and other malign activity.

The actions, previewed for months by President Biden and his senior national security team, are a reaction to “the full scope of Russia’s harmful foreign activities," the White House said, and are the most significant punitive measures against Moscow in years.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

CDC identifies small group of covid19 infections among fully vaccinated patients

5 min read . 15 Apr 2021
Premium

Why US warship in Indian waters may be a concern

2 min read . 15 Apr 2021
Premium

Daily covid-19 cases in India reach 2 lakh, many states impose 'stricter' curbs

3 min read . 15 Apr 2021
Premium

No real surge in covid-19 vaccinations during Tika Utsav, show statistics

1 min read . 15 Apr 2021

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.