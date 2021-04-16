US puts fresh sanctions on Russia over hacking, election interference
- In addition to financial penalties, U.S. expels 10 diplomats from Russian embassy
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Biden administration announced a range of retaliatory measures against Russia on Thursday, including sanctions and diplomatic expulsions, in response to Moscow’s alleged election interference, a widespread hacking campaign and other malign activity.
The actions, previewed for months by President Biden and his senior national security team, are a reaction to “the full scope of Russia’s harmful foreign activities," the White House said, and are the most significant punitive measures against Moscow in years.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.