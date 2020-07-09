Home >News >world >US raises the ante against China
FBI chief Christopher Wray. (AFP)

US raises the ante against China

2 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 06:31 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Christopher Wray painted a stark picture of Chinese interference, including economic espionage, data and monetary theft and illegal political activities
  • In an unusual appeal, Wray asked Chinese-born people living in the US to contact the FBI if Chinese officials targeted them seeking their return

Taking US-China tensions a notch higher, US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief Christopher Wray said acts of espionage and theft by Beijing pose the “greatest long-term threat" to America’s future.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute think tank in Washington overnight Wednesday, Wray spoke of a multi-pronged disruption campaign that China is running against its own nationals living abroad, coercing them to return.

“The stakes could not be higher," Wray said. “China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world’s only superpower by any means necessary."

The comments are seen as marking a ratcheting up of tensions between the US and China—already at a high over disagreements on a range of issues from trade to the spread of covid-19.

In his speech, Wray painted a stark picture of Chinese interference, including economic espionage, data and monetary theft and illegal political activities.

“We’ve now reached a point where the FBI is now opening a new China-related counter-intelligence case every 10 hours," Wray said. “Of the nearly 5,000 active counter-intelligence cases currently underway across the country, almost half are related to China."

Pointing an accusing finger directly at Xi Jinping, Wray said the Chinese President spearheaded a programme called Fox Hunt, aimed at Chinese nationals living abroad seen as threats to the Chinese government.

“The Chinese government wants to force them to return to China, and China’s tactics to accomplish that are shocking."

In an unusual appeal, Wray asked Chinese-born people living in the US to contact the FBI if Chinese officials targeted them seeking their return.

On Wednesday, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo again slammed China for its aggressive actions against India and other neighbours. “The Indians have done their best to respond to that," he told reporters in Washington. “I put this in the context of general secretary Xi Jinping and his behaviour throughout the region and indeed throughout the world."

