US raises unprecedented Donbas proposal: Would Ukraine give up its eastern territory to Russia for NATO membership?

The United States has raised the possibility of Ukraine withdrawing from its eastern Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership during recent peace negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The question was discussed during the latest round of talks involving US, Ukrainian and Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi. Zelenskyy said this was the first time Washington had explicitly linked Ukraine's potential NATO membership to territorial concessions during the negotiations.

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“The Americans raised a question: ‘What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?’” Zelenskyy told reporters in remarks released by his office on Saturday.

The Ukrainian president described the issue as an extremely difficult one, pointing to Russia's longstanding opposition to Ukraine joining the Western military alliance.

Moscow has repeatedly treated NATO's eastward expansion and Kyiv's membership ambitions as security threats, with Russian President Vladimir Putin citing the issue among his justifications for launching the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy has reiterated that Ukraine was not prepared to surrender its territory. He said any possible decision would depend on a comprehensive package of security guarantees, military support and financial assistance, and that he would put such an arrangement to a national referendum.

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What is the US proposal on Donbas? The reported discussion centres on whether Ukraine could withdraw from Donbas as part of a broader settlement that would secure its future membership of NATO.

Donbas, an industrial region in eastern Ukraine comprising Donetsk and Luhansk, has been one of the biggest obstacles in negotiations to end the war. Russian forces have occupied large parts of the region, while Moscow has continued to demand that Kyiv withdraw from the remaining areas under Ukrainian control.

Putin has previously made Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbas a condition for a peace agreement. In September 2022, Russia declared the annexation of Donetsk and Luhansk, along with Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, following referendums held in occupied territories. Ukraine and most of the international community rejected the votes and the annexations as illegal.

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Moscow has also maintained its claim over Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. Neither the United States nor the United Nations recognises Russia's annexation claims.

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The latest remarks from Zelenskyy suggest that Washington may be exploring whether NATO membership could form part of a compromise over territory. However, his account describes a question raised by US negotiators, rather than a confirmed agreement or a formal proposal accepted by either side.

What security guarantees is Ukraine seeking? Zelenskyy has said Kyiv would need firm security assurances before considering any territorial compromise. He has called for guarantees modelled on Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which states that an armed attack against one member is to be treated as an attack against all members.

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He said the security package under discussion should include guarantees from NATO and the European Union, an adequately equipped and funded Ukrainian military, sufficient troops and weapons, and financial assistance for reconstruction.

Zelenskyy has argued that such assurances would be essential to prevent Russia from launching another attack after a ceasefire or peace agreement.

The Ukrainian president has also said that any potential arrangement involving territorial concessions would have to be put before the Ukrainian people in a referendum. His position remains that Kyiv will not voluntarily surrender its territory.

Why is NATO membership a sticking point for Russia? Ukraine's ambition to join NATO has been a central source of tension between Moscow and the West for years.

NATO's collective-defence clause, Article 5, means that an attack on one member is considered an attack on the entire alliance.

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Membership would therefore offer Ukraine a far stronger security commitment than a conventional bilateral agreement.

Putin has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's NATO ambitions, arguing that the alliance's presence near Russia's borders threatens Moscow's security.

Russia has sought assurances that Ukraine will not join the alliance as part of negotiations to end the war.

Can Ukraine agree to give up Donbas? The latest discussions highlight the difficult choices facing Ukraine as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.

Zelenskyy's comments indicate that Ukraine is willing to discuss the terms of a possible settlement, but not to accept territorial concessions without substantial guarantees in return.

The proposal also faces a major obstacle: Putin's opposition to Ukrainian NATO membership.

Even if Kyiv were to consider withdrawing from Donbas, there is no indication that Moscow would accept Ukraine joining the alliance as compensation.

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With inputs from Reuters.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.