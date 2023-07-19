Las Vegas police reignite probe into Tupac Shakur's unresolved murder

Largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time, the six-time Grammy Award -nominated Shakur has had five No. 1 albums: 1995’s “Me Against the World," 1996’s “All Eyez on Me," and three posthumous releases: 1996’s “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory," which was recorded under the name Makaveli, as well as 2001’s “Until the End of Time" and 2004’s “Loyal to the Game."

