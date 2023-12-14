US Visa: H-1B visa cap reached. What to know if you did not receive approval
The United States has reached the yearly limit for H-1B visas, with the USCIS confirming that the allotted visas for fiscal year 2024 have been exhausted.
United States has reached the yearly limit for H-1B visas, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed. The H-1B visa is a nonimmigrant work visa that allows US employers to hire foreign workers with specialized skills to work in the United States for a specific period of time.