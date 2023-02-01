US readies $2 billion-plus Ukraine aid package with longer-range weapons
The USAI funds would go toward the purchase of a new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb made by Boeing Co, which have a range of 94 mile
The United States is readying more than $2 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine that is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time as well as other munitions and weapons, two U.S. officials briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
