US readies plan to distribute Covid vaccines within 24 hours of approval

US government announced today that it plans to transport a novel coronavirus vaccine to distribution sites within 24 hours after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency authorization of Covid-19 vaccine , according to a report citing senior Trump administration officials.

The government will use medical supply company McKesson as its main distributor for the vaccine, Paul Ostrowski, who is overseeing logistics for the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, said during a press call with reporters, according to a CNBC report. "We will move [the vaccine] as fast as possible within a day or so," he said, CNBC reported.

Earlier today, the federal government outlined a sweeping plan to make vaccines for Covid-19 available for free to all Americans, even as polls show a strong undercurrent of skepticism rippling across the land.

The US is likely to approve one or more vaccines in November or December, though October is possible, Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the department of Health and Human Services, said.

“We are under contract to get enough doses, and we have line of sight right now into the clinical trials such that we believe" the FDA will approve shots before the end of the year, he said, according to Bloomberg. “The combination of those two will permit us to vaccinate every American before the end of first quarter 2021."

The vaccine itself will be free of charge, and patients won't be charged out of pocket for the administration of shots.

Some of the broad components of the federal plan have already been discussed, but Wednesday's reports attempt to put the key details into a comprehensive framework. Distribution is happening under the umbrella of Operation Warp Speed, a White House-backed initiative to have millions of doses ready to ship once a vaccine is given what's expected to be an emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Several formulations are undergoing final trials, reported AFP.

That timetable is more aggressive than those of drug company executives and other U.S. health officials. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said Americans shouldn’t expect a vaccine to be widely available before mid-2021.

