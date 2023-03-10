US reaffirms India as global strategic partner; supports constructive talks between Indo-Pak. Details3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 05:44 AM IST
Ned Price during the press briefing also said that US want to deepen global strategic partnership with India.
The US on Thursday has reiterated that India is a global strategic partner of America. The statement came by US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price while replying on the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to India and his audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the press briefing, Price said, "our message to India and about India is consistent. India is a global strategic partner of US."
