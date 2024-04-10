Flagging the risk of exposure to ‘alcohol denatured with methanol’, the United States has recalled several lots of hand sanitisers and aloe gel containing the ‘toxic’ substance. Exposure to these toxic hand sanitisers may lead to severe health side-effects like nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, and even coma, warned the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA recalled 40 lots of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel as they contained “alcohol denatured with methanol", wrote the FDA in its notice.

“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning," said USFDA in its notice.

Risk of exposure to toxic hand sanitisers

People who may come in contact with such hand sanitisers are vulnerable to several side effects including “nausea, vomiting, headache blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death."

In its press release, the US FDA highlighted that as such hand sanitisers are risky for people of all age groups, children are most vulnerable to the product as they can end up “accidentally ingesting these products". Moreover, “adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning."

The US drug regulator has also recalled another product of the same company, ie Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel, which is used as a topical for relief from pain and itching associated with minor burns, sunburn, insect bites, etc.

In its press release, the US FDA also asked the consumers of the recalled products to immediately “discard" these toxic hand sanitisers and creams. Moreover, it suggested consumers contact a physician in case of any complaints related to skin irritation and other health issues.

