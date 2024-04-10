Toxic hand sanitisers! US recalls several lots of 'methanol' containing products over risk of 'permanent blindness, coma
The US recalls hand sanitisers and aloe gel due to toxic methanol content, posing health risks like nausea, coma, and even death. US FDA warns against accidental ingestion by children and use as alcohol substitute by adolescents and adults.
Flagging the risk of exposure to ‘alcohol denatured with methanol’, the United States has recalled several lots of hand sanitisers and aloe gel containing the ‘toxic’ substance. Exposure to these toxic hand sanitisers may lead to severe health side-effects like nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, and even coma, warned the US Food and Drug Administration.