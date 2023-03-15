US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and India

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and India2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:51 PM IST
The resolution reaffirms that the United States recognizes the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh
The United States recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh, according to a bipartisan Senate resolution which sees Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India.
