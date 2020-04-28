The United States recorded 1,303 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Monday by the Johns Hopkins University, with confirmed US cases nearing one million.

The country now has an overall death toll of 56,144, with 987,022 infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

At least 111,109 people have recovered from the virus in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

