US records 776 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins University

US has now confirmed a total of 1,329,072 Covid-19 cases. (AP)
1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2020, 08:41 AM IST AFP

  • United States recorded 776 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,522, according Johns Hopkins University
  • The figure was the lowest daily tally since March, with 24-hour totals in recent weeks ranging from 1,000 to 2,500

The United States recorded 776 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,522, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).

The figure was the lowest daily tally since March, with 24-hour totals in recent weeks ranging from 1,000 to 2,500.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,329,072 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

