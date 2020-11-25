The United States is the worst-hit country in the world in terms of Covid-19 infections. The country has hit a new record in terms of covid infections. A new report has suggested that the United States has registered 2 million new Covid-19 cases in just a period of two weeks.

A report by the New York Times claims that United States has registered one million new cases in each of the past two weeks, as of 23 November. The country is also witnessing a spike in deaths since its last peak in the months of spring.

The report also suggests that substantial rise in covid cases often precedes a spike in deaths. Despite better infrastructure in place (compared to the spring months), experts believe that the deaths are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

The situation seems even more grim due to the upcoming festive season in US which begins with Thanksgiving on 26 November. Many people will be travelling to their home to celebrate it with their families.

The number of deaths in the United States has crossed 2,000 a day, which is also the first since the month of May. Reports suggest that hospitals across the country are already full and this could lead to an even bigger surge in deaths.

A report by Reuters claimed that the death toll reached 2,157 on Tuesday, which translates to one person every 40 seconds. The highest spike of 3,384 deaths was registered on 14 April this year. Another all-time high is the number of hospitalizations in the country which reached 87,000 on Tuesday.

In order to deal with the situation, the US Government has formed an Operation Warp Speed program. The report suggests that these officials plan to release 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses nationwide in an initial distribution after the first one is cleared by regulators for emergency use, which could happen as soon as Dec. 10. The officials plan to distribute 40 million doses by the end of the year.

