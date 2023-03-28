US regulator sues top crypto exchange Binance, CEO for 'willful evasion'4 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 05:31 AM IST
The CEO of Binance, world's larest crypto currency exchange, Changpeng Zhao, was sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday
The world's biggest crypto exchange Binance and its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao were sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday for operating what the regulator alleged were an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program.
