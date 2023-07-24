A nuclear-powered US submarine has reached South Korea in the second deployment of a significant US naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, as reported by South Korea's military on Monday.

As reported by AP, the arrival of the USS Annapolis at a port on Jeju Island comes approximately a week after the USS Kentucky docked at the mainland port of Busan. This deployment serves as a display of strength and solidarity between the allies to deter potential nuclear threats from North Korea.

The recent arrival of the USS Kentucky, the first US nuclear-armed submarine to visit South Korea since the 1980s, elicited a response from North Korea. In reaction to the submarine's presence, North Korea conducted test-firings of ballistic and cruise missiles, seemingly to showcase its capability of launching nuclear strikes against South Korea.

Also Read: North Korea remains silent on apparent detention of US Army soldier who illegally crossed border

Additionally, North Korea also deployed US naval vessels in response to the situation.

During the period between the missile launches, North Korea's defence minister issued a thinly veiled threat, suggesting that the docking of the USS Kentucky in South Korea could potentially be considered a reason for the North to employ a nuclear weapon against its neighbour.

Although North Korea has employed similar rhetoric in the past, this statement highlights the significant strain in the current relations between the two countries.

The USS Annapolis, which is primarily tasked with neutralizing enemy ships and submarines, operates using a nuclear reactor but is equipped with conventional weaponry. During its docking at Jeju, its main purpose was to load supplies.

Also Read: US soldier detained in North Korea after crossing the border

However, Jang Do Young, a spokesperson for South Korea's navy, revealed that the US and South Korean militaries are currently in talks to determine the possibility of conducting training exercises involving the USS Annapolis.

Amidst the situation, there has been no public response from North Korea regarding American soldier Pvt. Travis King, who crossed the border last Tuesday. US officials have expressed their worries about his safety and stated that North Korea has been unresponsive to their appeals for essential information about King, such as his whereabouts and current condition while in detention.

As reported by AP, analysts say North Korea wait weeks or even months to provide meaningful information about King to maximize leverage and add urgency to US efforts to secure his release. Some say North Korea may try to wrest concessions from Washington, such as tying his release to the United States and cutting back its military activities with South Korea.

In a display of strength against North Korea, the United States and South Korea have been enhancing their joint military exercises and augmenting the deployment of US strategic assets, including bombers, aircraft carriers, and submarines, in the region. This move comes in response to North Korea's frequent missile tests, totalling approximately 100 since the beginning of 2022.