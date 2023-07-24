US reinforces presence in South Korea with deployment of another submarine amid tensions with North Korea2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST
A US nuclear-powered submarine has arrived in South Korea as a display of strength against North Korea's nuclear threats.
A nuclear-powered US submarine has reached South Korea in the second deployment of a significant US naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, as reported by South Korea's military on Monday.
