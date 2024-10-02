US reaffirms ‘iron-clad’ support for Tel Aviv amid Iranian missile strike: Where key players stand in Israel-Iran war

  • Israel-Iran war: As tensions rise in the Middle East, understanding the positions of various nations and factions is crucial. Here’s a breakdown of where key players stand in the ongoing conflict.

Written By Sayantani
Updated2 Oct 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Israel-Iran war: As tensions rise in the Middle East, understanding the positions of various nations and factions is crucial. Here’s a breakdown of where key players stand in the ongoing conflict.
Israel-Iran war: As tensions rise in the Middle East, understanding the positions of various nations and factions is crucial. Here’s a breakdown of where key players stand in the ongoing conflict.

Israel-Iran war: As tensions rise in the Middle East, understanding the positions of various nations and factions is crucial. Here’s a breakdown of where key players stand in the ongoing conflict.

Also Read | Israel-Iran war news LIVE | Israel says 8 soldiers killed in Lebanon

Israel: Engaged in Multi-Front Warfare

Israel is currently entangled in a multi-front conflict that began in October 2023. Supported by the United States and its renowned Iron Dome defense system, Israel is pounding the the Gaza Strip, attacking the Hezbollah group in Lebanon killing thousands of civilians on both fronts.

Israel is also attacking Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Allies: United States, United Kingdom, France, Jordan, Saudi Arabia

Rivals: Houthis, Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah

Iran: A Shift to Direct Engagement

Historically, Iran has relied on proxy forces to target Israel, but recent months have marked a shift to direct confrontation. On October 1, Iran launched a staggering 200 missiles at Israel in response to the assassinations of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. This followed earlier aggressive actions, including the deployment of 170 explosive-laden drones and 120 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel after an attack on its embassy in Syria.

Allies: Axis of Resistance, Hamas

Rivals: Israel, United States, Saudi Arabia

Also Read | Israel targeting Iran’s Khamenei? Netanyahu says, ‘Whoever attacks us, we…’

Saudi Arabia: Balancing Act in Diplomacy

Saudi Arabia finds itself in a delicate diplomatic position. While it has condemned Israeli actions and called for an immediate ceasefire, it has also provided intelligence to Israel regarding Iranian attacks. This complexity follows the restoration of diplomatic ties with Iran in 2023, reflecting the intricate dynamics of Sunni-Shiite relations in the region.

Qatar: A Mediator with Complicated Ties

Despite its small geographic size, Qatar has emerged as an active mediator in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The nation successfully brokered a deal for the release of Israeli hostages last November. However, Qatar’s support for Hamas and its cordial relations with Iran have drawn Israel’s ire, even as it hosts the largest military base in the region.

Also Read | Mint Primer | Iran strikes Israel: What next?

Jordan: Walking a Political Tightrope

Jordan's involvement has been marked by a careful balancing act. While it has sent aid to Gaza, the kingdom maintains diplomatic relations with Israel, having signed a peace treaty in 1994. Jordan faced its own security challenges, including an attack on a US Army base in January by Iran-backed militias, which resulted in casualties.

Egypt: Strained Relations with Israel

Egypt's relationship with Israel has deteriorated significantly since the 1979 peace treaty. While Egypt has not openly sided with either party in the current conflict, tensions have escalated since Israeli troops took control of the Rafah border crossing in May. A deadly border incident in May further strained ties, leading Egypt to shut its border, impacting economic relations.

Also Read | ‘Not a science fiction’: Israel Foreign Ministry on Iran missile | Watch Video

Syria and Iraq: Proxy War Grounds

Syria and Iraq remain critical battlegrounds for Iran-backed militant groups. These factions have conducted numerous attacks on US military targets, raising concerns about further escalation. Several Iraqi armed groups have warned they would retaliate against US bases in Iraq should the US respond to Iranian actions against Israel.

Turkey: From Allies to Adversaries

Turkey's relationship with Israel has soured significantly under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Since the onset of the Gaza war, Turkey has increasingly allied itself with Hamas, facilitating medical evacuations for injured Palestinians. Tensions escalated earlier this year when Turkey claimed to have arrested members of Israel’s Mossad, deepening the rift.

As the situation continues to evolve, the complexities of alliances and rivalries in the Middle East underscore the region's volatile political landscape.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldUS reaffirms ‘iron-clad’ support for Tel Aviv amid Iranian missile strike: Where key players stand in Israel-Iran war

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.