Israel-Iran war: As tensions rise in the Middle East, understanding the positions of various nations and factions is crucial. Here’s a breakdown of where key players stand in the ongoing conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel: Engaged in Multi-Front Warfare Israel is currently entangled in a multi-front conflict that began in October 2023. Supported by the United States and its renowned Iron Dome defense system, Israel is pounding the the Gaza Strip, attacking the Hezbollah group in Lebanon killing thousands of civilians on both fronts.

Israel is also attacking Houthi rebels in Yemen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allies: United States, United Kingdom, France, Jordan, Saudi Arabia

Rivals: Houthis, Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah

Iran: A Shift to Direct Engagement Historically, Iran has relied on proxy forces to target Israel, but recent months have marked a shift to direct confrontation. On October 1, Iran launched a staggering 200 missiles at Israel in response to the assassinations of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. This followed earlier aggressive actions, including the deployment of 170 explosive-laden drones and 120 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel after an attack on its embassy in Syria. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allies: Axis of Resistance, Hamas

Rivals: Israel, United States, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Balancing Act in Diplomacy Saudi Arabia finds itself in a delicate diplomatic position. While it has condemned Israeli actions and called for an immediate ceasefire, it has also provided intelligence to Israel regarding Iranian attacks. This complexity follows the restoration of diplomatic ties with Iran in 2023, reflecting the intricate dynamics of Sunni-Shiite relations in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Qatar: A Mediator with Complicated Ties Despite its small geographic size, Qatar has emerged as an active mediator in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The nation successfully brokered a deal for the release of Israeli hostages last November. However, Qatar’s support for Hamas and its cordial relations with Iran have drawn Israel’s ire, even as it hosts the largest military base in the region.

Jordan: Walking a Political Tightrope Jordan's involvement has been marked by a careful balancing act. While it has sent aid to Gaza, the kingdom maintains diplomatic relations with Israel, having signed a peace treaty in 1994. Jordan faced its own security challenges, including an attack on a US Army base in January by Iran-backed militias, which resulted in casualties.

Egypt: Strained Relations with Israel Egypt's relationship with Israel has deteriorated significantly since the 1979 peace treaty. While Egypt has not openly sided with either party in the current conflict, tensions have escalated since Israeli troops took control of the Rafah border crossing in May. A deadly border incident in May further strained ties, leading Egypt to shut its border, impacting economic relations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Syria and Iraq: Proxy War Grounds Syria and Iraq remain critical battlegrounds for Iran-backed militant groups. These factions have conducted numerous attacks on US military targets, raising concerns about further escalation. Several Iraqi armed groups have warned they would retaliate against US bases in Iraq should the US respond to Iranian actions against Israel.

Turkey: From Allies to Adversaries Turkey's relationship with Israel has soured significantly under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Since the onset of the Gaza war, Turkey has increasingly allied itself with Hamas, facilitating medical evacuations for injured Palestinians. Tensions escalated earlier this year when Turkey claimed to have arrested members of Israel’s Mossad, deepening the rift.