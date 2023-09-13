US rejects former Twitter's request for end to oversight, Elon Musk asked to testify2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST
The US government has rejected former Twitter owner Elon Musk's request to end oversight of data privacy and security practices. It has said that Musk should not be immune to testifying about the company since he has “first-hand knowledge" of the conduct being investigated.