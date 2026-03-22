US rejects Iran’s claim of targeting F-15 jet near Hormuz island, calls report false

The United States has rejected Iran’s claim that it intercepted and struck a US F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island, calling the reports “false” and dismissing them as rumours.

In a post on X, US Central Command stated: “🚫 FALSE: Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran. ✅ TRUE: U.S. forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.”

Iran claims interception near Hormuz Earlier, Iran said its air defence systems intercepted and targeted a US F-15 jet near Hormuz Island

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after it allegedly violated Iranian airspace.

According to a post by the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai, the aircraft was “intercepted and targeted by the Army’s air defense system using a surface-to-air missile” over southern coastal areas.

However, no details have emerged regarding damage to the aircraft or any casualties.

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Conflicting narratives amid ongoing conflict The sharply differing accounts come against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, with both sides issuing competing claims about aerial engagements.

Previous incident involving F-35 In a separate development, a F-35 Lightning II was recently forced to make an emergency landing after sustaining damage during a combat mission over Iran.

Capt. Tim Hawkins confirmed the incident, saying: “The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition. This incident is under investigation.”

He added that the jet had been “flying a combat mission over Iran” when it was damaged.

Other aviation losses reported The US military has also reported other aviation incidents during the conflict. Three F-15 Eagle aircraft were previously lost in a friendly fire incident involving Kuwaiti air defences, though all crew members ejected safely.

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Separately, a KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq last week. US officials said the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, but all six crew members on board were killed.