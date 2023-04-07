The White House on Thursday released the much-awaited review of America's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, which paved the way for the Taliban to seize power in the Asian country. The review touched upon the key points of the strategy of the United States and also commented on the role of intelligence and the previous administration of Donald Trump.

The withdrawal, which concluded on August 30th of the year 2021, was a source of great surprise for the citizens of America and the allies of the United States, as the Taliban was able to overpower the Afghan forces that had been trained by Western nations in just a matter of weeks.

Key highlights from the US review report on Afghanistan withdrawal:

While presenting a declassified summary, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby accepted that mistakes were made during the exit from Afghanistan which allowed the Taliban to capture power within a week of withdrawal. The administration blamed the previous Donald Trump administration and said his decisions made the already difficult situation more complex. The agreement between Trump and the Taliban in 2020 severely constrained the options for the Biden government which inherited the situation where the Taliban seems to be at their strongest military position since 2001. The report also said that the outgoing Trump administration shared little intelligence or information with the Biden administration on the issue, making things more difficult for the newly elected government. There were no signs that more time, more funds, or more Americans at risk in Afghanistan would have yielded a fundamentally different trajectory, the summary of the report said. In the summary, the administration also touched on evacuations during withdrawal, and said “We now prioritize earlier evacuations when faced with a degrading security situation."

John Kirby defended the role of Biden's government in the withdrawal and said "despite having his options curtailed, President Biden led a deliberate, rigorous, and inclusive decision-making process that was responsive to facts on the ground. He focused keenly on the need for proper planning."