US releases review report on Afghanistan withdrawal: Key highlights2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:53 AM IST
- Afghanistan withdrawal, which concluded on August 30th of the year 2021, was a source of great surprise for the citizens of America and the allies of the United States
The White House on Thursday released the much-awaited review of America's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, which paved the way for the Taliban to seize power in the Asian country. The review touched upon the key points of the strategy of the United States and also commented on the role of intelligence and the previous administration of Donald Trump.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×