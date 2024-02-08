US remains hopeful for Palestine: Antony Blinken tries to negotiate while Netanyahu vows to eliminate Hamas
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is hopeful for a cease-fire and exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas amid ongoing conflict. Blinken's fifth trip to the region aims to mediate and ease tensions through diplomacy.
Antony Blinken has emphasised the possibility of a cease-fire and the exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas. This comes amid ongoing conflict that has escalated over five months, resulting in significant loss and displacement in the region. The conflict has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians so far, AP reported.