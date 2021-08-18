Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >US reports 42 Covid deaths an hour as Delta variant spreads through country

US reports 42 Covid deaths an hour as Delta variant spreads through country

File photo President Joe Biden 
1 min read . 10:42 AM IST Livemint

Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the past month and are averaging 769 per day

The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, or about 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country.

Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to a Reuters tally. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has lost 622,813 people to COVID-19, the highest number of deaths for any country in the world.

Warning of tough days ahead with surging Covid-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday that unvaccinated people are “sitting ducks" for a Delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up.

