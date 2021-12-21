US reports first Omicron-related death1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 10:07 AM IST
The case is the first known confirmed Omicron-related death in the United States, CNN reported
Washington: The US has reported its first death due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Texas, according to health officials.
A man in the US state of Texas, who was in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, according to a release from Harris County Public Health.
"The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions," the release said.
County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the death on Monday, saying the man was in his 50s.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
