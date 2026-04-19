US reps will be in Pakistan on Monday for further peace talks with Iran, says Trump; warns 'Tehran to take the DEAL'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, posted a long-worded note on Truth Social, stating that he hopes 'Iran will take US' deal.' He said that US representatives would be in Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday (20 April) evening, for “Negotiations.”
“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” wrote Trump.
“They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” he added.
Donald Trump's post comes a day after two Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil were attacked while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the incident in a statement released on Saturday.
While no casualties were reported and the vessels were not damaged either, the two ships had to turn back after the incident, which occurred in the northeast of Oman.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement noted that following the incident, New Delhi summoned the Iranian ambassador and “conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”
The Strait of Hormuz was again closed on Sunday in the stand-off between Iran and the United States. The Islamic Republic reversed course on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing restrictions on the critical waterway after the US said the move would not end its blockade, reported AP.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, said in a televised address on Saturday night that there had been "progress" with Washington "but there are many gaps and some fundamental points remain".
"We are still far from the final discussion," said Ghalibaf, one of Tehran's negotiators in the talks aimed at ending the conflict, reported AFP.
Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.<br><br> Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.<br><br> When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.
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