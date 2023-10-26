Indian-American Republican candidate for the United States Presidential Polls Vivek Ramaswamy has been impressed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called India a reliable partner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently he shared a video on Instagram where he spoke openly about his opinions about India and PM Modi, and the role India plays in avoiding a war between China and Taiwan.

On being asked if he has any relationship with Modi, Ramaswamy said, "I don't know him yet. But, I have been impressed by him as a leader. At the same time, I think India is gonna have to step it up a little bit. They haven't met the full level of military commitments that I like to see a little waffly on the trade relationship and understandably, the US has been less reliable than necessary. So I want to shore that up."

Apart from this, he also said that India plays a vital role when it comes to avoiding war between China and Taiwan, as the trade to China majorly flows through the Indian Ocean.

Here's the Instagram post:

This is not the first time Ramaswamy has praised PM Modi or India, but a month ago too, he lauded PM Modi's joint session at the US Congress. Speaking at the PBD podcast on the 'Valuentainment' platform, Ramaswamy said, "I heard Modi's joint session at the US Congress, and I have been impressed by him as a leader. He also pushed for strong India-US ties to deter the rising threat of China."

Calling PM Modi as an 'outstanding leader', he told the American Bazaar in an interview, "I think he’s been an excellent prime minister for India. I think he has unapologetically embraced free-market capitalism. It’s the best system known to man to lift people up from poverty. We know that from our experience here in the United States."

With agency inputs.

