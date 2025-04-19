US restaurants survive on cheap Chinese caviar; but Donald Trump’s tariff war may change that soon

Many still consider caviar a luxury. However, its wholesale price has dropped in recent years in the United States. Experts say the reason is a flood of cheap, mass-produced Chinese caviar, which has led to a growing craze for caviar globally.

In Manhattan, a fancy restaurant known for its $28 caviar-topped chicken nuggets is attracting rappers and podcast hosts. The chef says he wants people to come there for celebrations.

While bird flu has made normal eggs costlier in the US, rich diners are choosing salt-cured fish eggs, or caviar, as per the South China Morning Post. It is served on luxury dishes in cities like Nashville and San Francisco.

Wild-caught caviar is banned under international law, and Russian caviar faces US sanctions. Most caviar in the US now comes from China, where low labour costs and strong government support keep prices low.

Though exact figures are limited, average US caviar prices dropped from around $440 (around ₹37,570 per today’s exchange rate) in 2014 to $240 ( ₹20,500) in 2020, making it more affordable.

China’s caviar industry faces criticism due to past food-safety issues and claims of unfair pricing. This has hurt its reputation, according to SCMP.

However, because of China’s large-scale fish farming, caviar quality varies widely. Top vineyards that sell both premium and basic wines. The same sturgeon farm can produce world-class caviar and also supply cheaper, low-grade versions for budget markets.

Chinese caviar prices Chinese caviar prices vary widely, from around $400 ( ₹34,000) to $1,500 ( ₹1.28 lakh) per kg. Due to lower costs, it’s hard for smaller local caviar farms to compete.

For example, US-based Marshallberg Farm, which supplies caviar to New York’s Plaza Hotel, says it needs at least $1,000 ( ₹85,000) to $1,200 ( ₹1.02 lakh) per kilo to cover production costs. Advertisement

The price of good-quality Chinese caviar may rise soon as US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China affect imports. At the same time, China’s large-scale fish farming could flood the market with too much caviar, per SCMP.