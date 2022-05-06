This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / US restricts Johnson & Johnson’s covid vaccine due to blood clot risk
US restricts Johnson & Johnson’s covid vaccine due to blood clot risk
2 min read.09:00 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from AP )
US regulator however recognizes that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
US regulators have limited the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, citing risk of rare but serious blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J's vaccine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
US regulators have limited the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, citing risk of rare but serious blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J's vaccine.
“After conducting an updated analysis, evaluation and investigation of reported cases, the FDA has determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets with onset of symptoms approximately one to two weeks following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, warrants limiting the authorized use of the vaccine," the US regulator said.
“After conducting an updated analysis, evaluation and investigation of reported cases, the FDA has determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets with onset of symptoms approximately one to two weeks following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, warrants limiting the authorized use of the vaccine," the US regulator said.
The Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine was authorized for emergency use on February 27, 2021. On April 13, 2021, however, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced a recommended pause in administration of the vaccine to investigate six reported cases of thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine was authorized for emergency use on February 27, 2021. On April 13, 2021, however, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced a recommended pause in administration of the vaccine to investigate six reported cases of thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said that the US regulator recognizes that the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community.
However, Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said that the US regulator recognizes that the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community.
"Our action reflects our updated analysis of the risk of TTS following administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals. Today’s action demonstrates the robustness of our safety surveillance systems and our commitment to ensuring that science and data guide our decisions. We’ve been closely monitoring the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and occurrence of TTS following its administration and have used updated information from our safety surveillance systems to revise the EUA. The agency will continue to monitor the safety of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and all other vaccines, and as has been the case throughout the pandemic, will thoroughly evaluate new safety information," he added.
"Our action reflects our updated analysis of the risk of TTS following administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals. Today’s action demonstrates the robustness of our safety surveillance systems and our commitment to ensuring that science and data guide our decisions. We’ve been closely monitoring the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and occurrence of TTS following its administration and have used updated information from our safety surveillance systems to revise the EUA. The agency will continue to monitor the safety of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and all other vaccines, and as has been the case throughout the pandemic, will thoroughly evaluate new safety information," he added.
The US FDA said individuals who may still receive the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine include: individuals who experienced an anaphylactic reaction after receipt of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, individuals who have personal concerns with receiving mRNA vaccines and would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine and individuals who would remain unvaccinated for COVID-19 due to limited access to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
The US FDA said individuals who may still receive the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine include: individuals who experienced an anaphylactic reaction after receipt of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, individuals who have personal concerns with receiving mRNA vaccines and would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine and individuals who would remain unvaccinated for COVID-19 due to limited access to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.