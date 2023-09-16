US retailers expected to add just 4.1 lakh seasonal jobs this holiday season, lowest since 20181 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Due to rising labour costs and shaky consumer confidence, US retailers are expected to hire the lowest number of seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season since 2008, reported Reuters citing a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
