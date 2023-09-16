comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 15:57:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 0.3%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 634.15 1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.2 -0.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 441.1 1.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,661.9 1.24%
Business News/ News / World/  US retailers expected to add just 4.1 lakh seasonal jobs this holiday season, lowest since 2018
Back

US retailers expected to add just 4.1 lakh seasonal jobs this holiday season, lowest since 2018

 1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:49 AM IST Livemint

US retailers are expected to hire the lowest number of seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season since 2008, due to increased labour costs and shaky consumer confidence, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas

Due to shaky consumer confidence and increased labour cost, there has been a major fall in the number of seasonal jobs hiring in the USA (Bloomberg)Premium
Due to shaky consumer confidence and increased labour cost, there has been a major fall in the number of seasonal jobs hiring in the USA (Bloomberg)

Due to rising labour costs and shaky consumer confidence, US retailers are expected to hire the lowest number of seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season since 2008, reported Reuters citing a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

As per the report, retailers are expected to add 4,10,000 seasonal jobs this holiday season. The recent projection of jobs alligns perfectly with the previous years trend. In the last quarter of 2022, US retailers added 5,19,400 jobs, which was a 26% decline from the same period in 2021.

This year, retailers are expected to add just 410,000 seasonal jobs this season, according to an analysis of the data obtained from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the global outplacement and executive coaching firm, reported Reuters. It is worth noting, that the recent data of job hiring is just slightly above the 3,24,900 workers added by US retailers during the last quarter of the financial recession of 2008.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 07:49 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App