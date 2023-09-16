Due to rising labour costs and shaky consumer confidence, US retailers are expected to hire the lowest number of seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season since 2008, reported Reuters citing a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

As per the report, retailers are expected to add 4,10,000 seasonal jobs this holiday season. The recent projection of jobs alligns perfectly with the previous years trend. In the last quarter of 2022, US retailers added 5,19,400 jobs, which was a 26% decline from the same period in 2021.

This year, retailers are expected to add just 410,000 seasonal jobs this season, according to an analysis of the data obtained from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the global outplacement and executive coaching firm, reported Reuters. It is worth noting, that the recent data of job hiring is just slightly above the 3,24,900 workers added by US retailers during the last quarter of the financial recession of 2008.