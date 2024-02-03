US retaliates against killing of soldiers in Jordan, hits Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria
The United States retaliates against killing of soldiers in Jordan by striking sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
The United States has retaliated against the killing of its soldiers in Jordan by striking dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
