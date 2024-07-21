US road rage: In a suspected road rage incident, a newly married Indian-origin man was shot dead in front of his wife in Indiana of the US. The 29-year-old victim, Gavin Dasaur, was on his way home with his Mexican wife when the incident took place.

The accused shooter, initially detained at the scene, was later released, suggesting they acted in “self-defence" since the victim was carrying a handgun when he confronted the other driver in a pick-up truck.

The incident occurred last week when Dasaur and his wife Viviana Zamora were returning home. According to local reports, Dasaur, who hails from Agra (Uttar Pradesh), married Zamora on June 29.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video, posted on microblogging platform X (formerly known as X ) by a user named @ManyFaces_Death, has amassed 442.8K Views, 2.9K likes, and 391 comments since it was posted.

In the video recorded by another driver, the victim can be seen getting out of his car carrying a handgun in his right hand. When he approaches the pickup truck, he punches the door with the gun. Then he switches the gun to his left hand. The driver of the pickup responds by shooting. Dasaur immediately drops to the ground. The shooter never exited his vehicle during the confrontation, which lasted only for a few seconds.

Dasaur was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The victim's widow, told police, “I held him as he bled out while waiting for the ambulance."

The Indianapolis Police Department (IMPD) Officer Amanda Hibschman, who responded to the incident, said the suspected shooter was detained at the scene.

"Upon further investigation and after consultation with Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the individual was released," the police spokesperson said, indicating the shooter may have acted in self-defence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

