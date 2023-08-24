US: Rudolph Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, surrenders in Georgia’s 2020 election case1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:52 AM IST
Rudy Giuliani turns himself in on charges related to efforts to overturn the then President Donald Trump's election loss in Georgia.
Rudy Giuliani, former personal lawyer of Donald Trump, turned himself in at a jail in Atlanta on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
