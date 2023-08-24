Rudy Giuliani, former personal lawyer of Donald Trump, turned himself in at a jail in Atlanta on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The former New York mayor, was indicted last week along with Trump and 17 others.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after the Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.

Giuliani was ordered to pay a $150,000 bond and not to intimidate any of his 18 co-defendants or witnesses in the case, according to court papers.

"This indictment is a travesty," Giuliani told reporters after his jail appearance. "This is an assault on the Constitution."

Eight other of Trump's co-defendants in the criminal case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accusing him and his associates of trying to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia also have surrendered, according to county records.

Earlier it was reported that the former US president would likely surrender on 24 or 25 August to the Fulton County jail. The Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had set the date August 25 as a deadline for his surrender.

The remaining 10 co-defendants named in the Georgia indictment have until Friday to surrender. Trump has called his four indictments politically motivated.

