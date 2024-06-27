US has ‘some concerns’ over India-Russia military engagement, says Kurt Campbell

US Deputy Secretary of State expresses concerns over India's collaboration with Russia in military and technology sectors, but maintains trust in enhancing cooperation. Discussions include sharing sensitive technologies and plans to deepen technological partnership.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed "some concerns" regarding India's collaboration with Russia in the military and technology sectors.

However, he also emphasized that Washington maintains confidence and trust in New Delhi to enhance cooperation in important areas. PTI reported that Campbell commented during a virtual media briefing about his recent visit to India with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"We have a full and frank dialogue between the US and India and we do discuss our mutual relationships with key countries and those include India's relationship with Russia," he said.

Campbell said the US is seeking to develop a much deeper and stronger technological relationship with India.

"We have been clear which areas are affected by the continuing relationship between India and Russia, militarily and technologically," he said.

"I think we will take what steps we can to mitigate some of those engagements and we have expressed some concerns. But at the same time, we have confidence and trust in India and we're seeking to advance our partnership in technology in the context of those different ties," he said.

The senior American official addressed concerns about sharing sensitive technologies with India, considering New Delhi's significant military and technology partnerships with Russia.

"I do want to underscore that the US and India are both great powers. We have many areas of alignment, but it is not surprising that there would be areas where we had perhaps different perspectives, views, historical ties," he said.

“In the context of our strategic partnership, I think what's been important is our ability to share views on areas where we occasionally have disagreements, do those respectfully and seek where possible to narrow those areas where there are differences," he said.

Following extensive discussions between NSA Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan, India and the US last week unveiled a series of significant initiatives to enhance collaboration in semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and defense space.

A fact-sheet released after the talks highlighted that both nations pledged to prevent the unauthorized transfer of sensitive and dual-use technologies to “countries of concern."

The discussions also included a review of India's planned acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, the proposed joint production of Stryker infantry combat vehicles, and ongoing negotiations between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for the co-production of GE F414 engines, which will power India's future fighter jets.

Regarding the MQ-9B drone agreement, Campbell confirmed that a letter of offer and acceptance for the drones was sent to India in March.

“I think we're awaiting signature (of the letter) to move forward. General Atomics is negotiating details of the sale with the Indian ministry of defence and we are prepared obviously to work with them in addressing any outstanding questions," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

