US, Russia make first high-level contact since Ukraine invasion: White House

1 min read.08:32 PM ISTAFP
US national security adviser Sullivan reiterated US opposition to the invasion and said if Russia is serious about diplomacy then Moscow should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke Wednesday with General Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, in the first high-level contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine, the White House said.
Sullivan reiterated US opposition to the invasion, which began on February 24, and told Patrushev "that if Russia is serious about diplomacy then Moscow should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns," the statement said.
