Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  US, Russia make first high-level contact since Ukraine invasion: White House

US, Russia make first high-level contact since Ukraine invasion: White House

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan
1 min read . 08:32 PM IST AFP

US national security adviser Sullivan reiterated US opposition to the invasion and said if Russia is serious about diplomacy then Moscow should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke Wednesday with General Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, in the first high-level contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine, the White House said.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke Wednesday with General Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, in the first high-level contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine, the White House said.

Sullivan reiterated US opposition to the invasion, which began on February 24, and told Patrushev "that if Russia is serious about diplomacy then Moscow should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns," the statement said.

Sullivan reiterated US opposition to the invasion, which began on February 24, and told Patrushev "that if Russia is serious about diplomacy then Moscow should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns," the statement said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!