US President Donald Trump said that he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to start talks aimed at ending Moscow's nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of expected talks with Russia officials.

The interaction between US-Russia officials will be aimed at arranging a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, reported Reuters, citing US Representative Michael McCaul. The location of the US-Russia official's meeting has put Saudi Arabia in the spotlight over the Ukraine war peace talks.

US-Russia officials to meet in Saudi Arabia US top diplomat Rubio is set to meet Russian officials in Saudi Arabia alongside Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, reported Reuters citing sources.

However, there is no official information about Russian officials involved in the meeting. The location of the US-Russian interaction has put Saudi Arabia in the spotlight over Ukraine war peace talks.

Why Saudi Arabia is the location for US-Russia talks over Ukraine war? According to a CNN report, Donald Trump has openly advocated for Saudi Arabia to play a key role in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine over the ongoing war. Saudi Arabia has been an essential part of US foreign policy.

Saudi Arabia is a key member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Due to its influence in areas like energy and geopolitics, it enjoys strong ties with Russia.

Another reason Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a top negotiator is his cordial relations with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy. He has participated in multiple prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine over the past years.

Ukraine not attending peace talks in Saudi Arabia No Ukrainian delegation will join the US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia, reported BBC, citing sources. However, Donald Trump has affirmed that Russia-Ukraine peace talks will involve Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“He will be involved, yes,” Trump said Sunday in response to reporters’ questions about Volodymyr Zelenskiy's participation in Ukraine peace talks.