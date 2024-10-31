US sanctions 19 firms, 2 Indians for ‘enabling’ Russia in war against Ukraine

The United States imposed sanctions against nearly 400 entities and individuals from more than a dozen different countries on Wednesday in fresh action against Russia.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 08:07 PM IST
US sanctions 19 firms, 2 Indians for ‘enabling’ Russia in war against Ukraine
US sanctions 19 firms, 2 Indians for ‘enabling’ Russia in war against Ukraine(AFP)

More than a dozen Indian firms and two Indian citizens were sanctioned by US authorities on Wednesday for ‘aiding’ the Russian war against Ukraine. The list released by the US Treasury and State departments included nearly 400 entities and individuals from more than a dozen different countries.

“The United States is imposing sanctions on nearly 400 entities and individuals for enabling Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine. This action targets multiple sectors essential to Russia’s war effort,” began a press statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The move is intended to curtail the sale of various items and “other important dual-use goods” including critical components that the Russian weapons system relies on for its war against Ukraine. The development also comes at a time when ties between India and the US have been strained by an assasination plot against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Washington has charged former Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav with directing the foiled attack. 

According to an official communique, the US Department of State sanctioned more than 120 individuals and entities this week while the Department of the Treasury added over 270 others to the list.

Two Indian nationals — Vivek Kumar Mishra and Sudhir Kumar were also sanctioned alongside their company. Delhi-based aircraft spare parts company Ascend Aviation India featured on the list for shipping CHPL items to Russia — including US-origin aircraft parts.

India-based Futrevo was among the companies sanctioned by the State Department on Wednesday. It has been accused of involvement in the supply of high-priority items to the Russia-based manufacturer of Orlan drones.

The Treasury also targeted Shreya Life Sciences Private Limited which has allegedly sent hundreds of shipments of US-trademarked technology to Russia since 2023 — totaling tens of millions of dollars.

According to the Treasury Department, several Indian companies have been shipping dual-use items to Russia.

  • This includes Abhar Technologies and Services Private Limited which sent "high-priority dual-use technology — including electronic integrated circuits — to Russian end-users.
  • Officials said India-based Denvas Services was being used to procure US-origin microelectronics for use in advanced conventional weapons as recently as 2023. The company is “managed and directed by several Russian nationals involved in defense procurement schemes”.
  • Emsystech has sent over 800 shipments — including of electronic integrated circuits and tantalum capacitors — to Russia-based end-users.
  • “India-based Galaxy Bearings LTD and Orbit Fintrade LLP have exported dozens of high-priority dual-use equipment to Russia, including roller bearings and roller assemblies.”
  • Innovio Ventures has sent over 200 shipments to Russia-based end-users since May 2022. Items include electronic integrated circuits and multilayer ceramic capacitors.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldUS sanctions 19 firms, 2 Indians for ‘enabling’ Russia in war against Ukraine

