US sanctions 3 Chinese firms for providing ballistic missile components to Pakistan
Today’s actions demonstrate that the United States will continue to act against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery, and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said
The US has imposed sanctions on three China-based companies for supplying missile-applicable items for Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, the State Department said.
